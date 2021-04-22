ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- More than a year into the pandemic, as many pools prepare to reopen, many are running into the same problem: a lack of people to staff them.
"I think across the country we are seeing some shortages, a lot of that has to do with just going through the pandemic," said Tricia Meinhold, district vice president for the the YMCA's west district
The YMCA is looking for lifeguards at all 22 locations in the St. Louis Metro. "We are where we were within four percent of where we were revenue wise for our sports in 2019, so that's great. Our swimming lessons are exponentially going up. We are pacing ahead of our budget," said Meinhold.
As pools reopen, some for the first time in over a year, many communities are struggling with the same issue.
The city of Woodson Terrace in north St. Louis County said it is in serious need of lifeguards for its annual summer camp. If the city can't find enough lifeguards, it could have to decrease the number of children allowed to participate.
St. Charles said it needs another 25 or 30 lifeguards. Kirkwood also put up an electronic sign hoping to attract swim instructors and summer maintenance workers. The YMCA even increased its pay for lifeguards by about two dollars per hour as an incentive to apply.
"We currently have a hiring bonus and so it's a $200 hiring bonus for lifeguards," said Meinhold. "We also have a referral bonus for our employees who refer their friends, neighbors, whomever they think is a good fit for the Y."
The staffing shortages go well beyond lifeguards. "In a perfect world we'd have a roster of 75 umps. We probably have an active roster of about 30, maybe 35," said Mike Leary, who has worked part time as a umpire for the Affton Athletic Association for eight years.
The leagues are full for every age group, Leary said, the problem is the lack of umpires. "We've been very close but we've never had to. What we have had to do a lot is only have one umpire on the field when we'd rather have two," said Leary.
Leary said the lack of umpires is not due to COVID-19 and has been an issue for about three years. He believes teens especially do not want to become umpires as much because the way parents and coaches sometimes treat them during the game.
We also spoke with the Metro St. Louis Umpire Association, which supplies umpires for softball leagues across St. Louis. A spokesperson said this is the worst year for umpire recruiting in the last 40 years. He believes COVID-19 has played a role in making it difficult to find umpires.
