ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman was robbed at gunpoint on the parking lot of a South City school Tuesday.
The woman, described as an EAGLE College Preparatory School staff member, was robbed at gunpoint on the parking lot of the Gravois Park campus, which is in the 3600 block of Ohio Avenue, around 11:20 a.m. Police said the male suspect walked behind the woman, pointed a gun at her and then forcefully removed her purse.
The victim was not injured, and the suspect ran from the scene.
A school official said the staff inside the building implemented lockdown procedures and cooperated with police as they secured the area and investigated the armed robbery.
“We are grateful for the courage and diligence of the St. Louis Police Department and our staff who serve the community together,” Christine Gardiner, Executive Director for EAGLE College Preparatory Schools, St. louis Region, wrote in a statement.
Anyone with information regarding the crime is asked to call police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.