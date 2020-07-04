ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A staff member at the Schlafly location of the St. Louis Public Library has tested positive for COVID-19, the library said.
The Schlafly branch is located on 225 N. Euclid in the Central West End. The library says the staff member worked on June 24 and 25, and tested positive on June 29. So far, the employee is asymptomatic.
Staff members and customers who may have been in contact with the employee have been contacted.
The library says it has protocols in place in light of the COVID-19 pandemic such as:
• All staff and customers (aged 9 and older) are required to wear masks within any SLPL building. According to the CDC, wearing masks / cloth face coverings may reduce the spread of COVID-19.
• Social distancing is required in and around SLPL buildings. Floor markers, plexiglass partitions, the removal of furniture, and other measures have been taken to assist staff and customers with maintaining recommended social distancing.
• All staff must complete a daily health survey (including a temperature reading) and report if they (or anyone in their household) have experienced any COVID-19 symptoms prior to each shift. Employees experiencing any symptoms or fever (themselves or in their household) must stay home.
• Additional sanitation measures and custodial coverage have been put into place at all SLPL buildings. High contact areas are cleaned frequently throughout the day, and all books and other library materials are quarantined for a 72-hour period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.