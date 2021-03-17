FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A stabbing victim was found at the MetroLink station in Fairview Heights Wednesday morning.
Officers found the injured man with a stab wound to his neck at the MetroLink station on St. Clair Avenue around 6:45 a.m. The 42-year-old told police the stabbing happened while he was staying in a cabin at the French Village Motel, but officers have said they do not know exactly what happened.
The man was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.