NORTH CITY (KMOV.com) -- Police in north St. Louis are investigating a deadly stabbing early Tuesday morning.
Officers were called to the 1900 block of Hebert around 5 a.m. where they found a woman stabbed in the stomach.
Homicide detectives were called to the scene. The investigation is going.
