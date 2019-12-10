BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The stabbing death of a man in Belleville has been ruled self-defense, the St. Clair County State's Attorney's Office said.
On Saturday, police officers took a 27-year-old woman was waiting for them outside a home in the 2100 block of Scheel Street just before 3 a.m.
Inside the house was a 31-year-old man bleeding from a stabbing of his torso.
The man was taken to hospital where he later died. Police said the 27-year-old was taken into custody on Saturday but was later released without any charges.
"After a thorough investigation by the Belleville Police Department, this office has made the determination that this was a case of self-defense which does not warrant the issuance of criminal charges," a spokesperson for State Attorney James Gomric said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.