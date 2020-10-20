ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was stabbed at the Justice Center in downtown St. Louis Sunday evening.
The 29-year-old was in a common area when he was attacked by a group of inmates. Another man attempted to intervene and was also assaulted, according to police.
The stabbing victim was taken to the hospital with a laceration on the side of his head. The second man was taken to a medical facility inside the Justice Center for treatment.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.