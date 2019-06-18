ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police are investigating after four people were stabbed near Ritenour High School Tuesday.
It’s unclear what led up to the incident, but four victims were taken to the hospital after being attacked by a suspect with a knife in the 3000 block of Woodson Road.
All four were taken to the hospital but their injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.
News 4 will bring you more information as the story develops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.