ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Even before a checkup with or a dose of medicine, young patients at St. Louis Children's Hospital can end up feeling better.
The train at the hospital, which runs on a loop between the parking garage and main building, is a source of joy for children who have to come for stressful medical procedures, and the train rides often take their mind off having to deal with doctors.
“They are very special to him,” Jack Bruns said about her son Trae. “When we come over here for appointments, that's what he looks forward to.”
While Jackie brings him for the specialty care, it's the train that really helps him feel better.
“We get through his appointments and then he's like, 'Can I see the trains? Can I see the trains?'” she said.
The train winds by St. Louis landmarks with onlookers hanging to every twist and turn.
But after so many trips, the wear starts to show. That's where the Gateway Garden Railway Club comes in.
The group of volunteers keeps the train a chuggin', and that’s why they continue to make St. Louis Proud.
