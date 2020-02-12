ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The sound of Blues music resonates in St. Louis.
The genre laid the foundation for others such as rock and roll, hip hop and pop. In downtown St. Louis, there is a whole museum dedicated to exploring the history of the blues.
The National Blues Museum is hosting live shows throughout the weekend. For more details on tickets, click here.
