ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- At the corner of Delmar and Beaumont Street, there's a building that was once the home of the "King of Ragtime."
The Scott Joplin house is now a museum dedicated to his life and his work, and in this week's edition of St. Louis Proud, News 4's Steve Harris takes us there.
