ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Sometimes you want to go where everybody knows your name. One St. Louis brewery wants to offer that, plus a pint of beer.
Schlafly Beer was born in 1991. When they opened in late fall, there were two other breweries in Missouri and only 300 in the country. The founding partners, Tom Schlafly and Dan Kotmann, teamed up and decided to open their business in St. Louis because of its rich, long beer heritage.
Steve Harris dives into how Schlafly and its brews are serving up happiness in a glass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.