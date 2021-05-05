A rich St. Louis icon lies underneath the Gateway Arch and the land has been dedicated to the Catholic church since 1764.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Old Cathedral downtown St. Louis is the oldest cathedral west of the Mississippi.

Steve Harris digs into its rich history of the St. Louis icon.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.