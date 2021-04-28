ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- When News 4's Steve Harris was asked a year ago whether he'd done a story on the St. Paul sandwich, he didn't even know what it was. The tasty treat, known as a St. Louis staple is basically egg foo young on a sandwich, and those that track the St. Louis dining scene say anyone who loves food in the Gateway City should get familiar with it.
"It's basically a Chinese deep fried omelette served on white bread, with pickles, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo," said George Mahe, dining editor of St. Louis Magazine. "Every self respecting Chinese or chop suey joint better have it on the menu because people ask for it."
According to Mahe, the person most often credited with the sandwich's creation is Steven Yuen, who worked at Park Chop Suey in Lafeyette square in the 1940s or 1950s. He reportedly named it after his hometown in Minnesota. However there are many accounts of different origins, including chefs creating the "Denver sandwich" for logging camps and railroad gangs around the turn of the century.
So Harris set out to experience the St. Louis staple, and learn more about the history of where it came from.
