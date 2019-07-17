ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Showing kindness, being honest, or maybe even saving a life.
For over 25 years, Do the Right Thing of Greater St. Louis has been making St. Louis proud by recognizing kids for acts of courage both big and small.
Do The Right Thing is holding its annual trivia night on Saturday at the Carpenter's Hall at 1401 Hampton in South City.
It costs $160 for a table of eight, and includes beer, soda, and snacks. It will also include a 50/50, silent auction and raffles. Trivia starts at 7:00 p.m., doors open at 6:00 p.m.
For more information or to register, call 314-444-5328 or email Tracy at dtrt@slmpd.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.