CAHOKIA, Il. (KMOV.com) -- Near the intersection of I-55 and 255 sits an ancient historical site.
Cahokia Mounds is one of only 23 World Heritage sites in the United States, a list that includes Yosemite National Park and the Grand Canyon.
News 4's Alyssa Toomey shows why Cahokia Mounds is such a special site to have in our backyard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.