ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis 13-year-old is the head of a page-turning business.
Books n' Bros is a subscription box reading service aimed at showing young African-American boys they can be anything they want.
Want to sign up for Books N Bros? Click here for details
Sidney Keys was inspired to create the service when he was inside I See Me book store, the only book store in the St. Louis area catering specifically to the black community.
"When I was looking through books I saw a boy who looks like me on the cover of Money," Keys said. "So I was like, 'That boy looks like me, and I love money, let's read that book.'"
Seeing someone that looked like him on the cover of a book made him feel like he could do anything, and it inspired him to want to make others feel that way.
So he start Books N' Bros. His story was so inspiring, Disney shot a documentary on him as part of the Marvel Hero Project.
This is the story of how The Spectacular Sidney is making St. Louis proud one page at a time.
