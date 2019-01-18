ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The City of St. Peters announced Friday it will be suspending yard waste pickup for the month of February.
The annual month-long suspension of service during the winter allows for vehicle repair and maintenance.
Yard waste pickup in St. Peters will continue through January and pick back up the first week of March.
St. Peters Earth Centre will continue to accept yard waste through the break, the City said. The hours for yard waste acceptance are 7:30 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7:30 a.m. through 2 p.m. Saturday.
Earth Centre is located at 115 Ecology Drive in St. Peters.
Residents of St. Peters can bring their Resident Privilege Card for free yard waste disposal at Earth Centre.
For information on trash and recycling schedules or how to obtain a Resident Privilege Card, visit www.stpetersmo.net.
