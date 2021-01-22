ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- One St. Peters veteran’s story is now being shared in a book.
Jim Feltz, 95, served for the U.S. Navy in World War II and this great nephew, James Sullivan, an author from Maine, decided to track down some men who served with Feltz and wrote down their stories.
So the book, “Unsinkable: Five Men and the Indomitable Run of the USS Plunkett”, was born. The book tells the “story of five men and the most harrowing engagement between a U.S. Navy ship and the German Luftwaffe during World War II”.
For more information on the book, click here.
