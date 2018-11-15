ST. PETERS (KMOV.com) - Betty Sleet says the calls were non-stop.
“Very frustrating and very annoying, that they just continue constantly,” said Sleet.
She said the bombardment of calls came after she picked up an unknown call to her cell phone on Monday. After that, the flood of non-stop calls quickly followed.
“I got a phone call from Puerto Rico, Hawaii, Florida, North and South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana, and Massachusetts,” she said.
Fed up, Sleet and her daughter began investigating and found she’d become the latest victim of what’s called a “spoofing" scam.
“Someone had gotten my phone number and it was calling all these people,” she said.
Experts said this type of scam is on the rise this year.
For the scam to work, a caller must pick up the phone call, so the scammers know it’s a real phone number. They’ll then take your number and use it to call hundreds of others across the nation in attempts to scam them.
“I guess it’s kind of heart wrenching that there are people out in the world that want to do this to people,” said Sleet.
Sleet said she got aggressive and vulgar calls and messages from other upset callers thinking she was the one behind the phone calls.
“I just hope it doesn’t happen to me again,” she said.
Experts said police and cell phone companies can’t do much to protect people from this scam.
Consumer experts said the best way to protect yourself from this scam is to not pick up unknown calls.
