ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A St. Peters woman is charged with statutory rape, accused of having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old coworker at a senior living community.
Kimberly Hoffman, 39, is charged with second-degree statutory rape and statutory sodomy. Authorities allege that she had sex with the victim several times between February and mid- June. Both worked at Clarendale of St. Peters Senior Living Facility. Hoffman allegedly had sex with the victim in empty rooms at Clarendale.
Police tell News 4 that relatives of the teen became suspicious about the relationship and confronted him about it. The 16-year-old admitted to them that he was having a sexual relationship with Hoffman. A relative found a Snapchat message on the victim’s phone saying that he loved Hoffman, police say. When interviewed by officers, Hoffman said she is close with the victim but denied that she had a sexual relationship with him. Police say she also told them that the Snapchat messages were not romantic.
Hoffman was previously convicted for providing alcohol to minors.
