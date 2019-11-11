ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A St. Peters veteran said he wants the person who hit and killed his daughter Monday morning to own up.
Tim Nelson said his 28-year-old daughter, Superia, was on her way to work as a school bus driver around 6:20 a.m. when she was hit at Hall and Gimblin. According to St. Louis fire officials, the vehicle that hit her left the scene.
"This is most troubling that you don't have the decency enough to stop to see whether she survived, whether there was some injuries that could have been saved had someone got there in time," said Nelson. "You took a life. You have to own up to your responsibilities as to what you have done."
Nelson said he was at a veterans appreciation breakfast in Kansas on a work trip when he received a frantic call from his son.
"He said 'Are you ready to hear what I have to say to you?' I said tell me what's going on. He said 'I just got a call from my grandmother. She got a call from the hospital saying Superia is dead.'"
Nelson said he wants his daughter to be remembered for her jovial spirit, goofy personality, and smile.
No other information has been released.
Editor's note: Officials initially told News 4 the person who was hit was a man, but the St. Louis Fire Department issued a correction, stating it was a woman.
