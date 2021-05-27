ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Susan Russell lives near Spencer Creek in St. Peters. She said a log jam formed in the creek several months ago and has now collected a lot of trash.
“I just feel sorry for everybody who comes by and says oh that’s gross and luckily it hasn’t gotten hot because it might start stinking, who knows," said Russell.
She said she noticed the log jam in November and has called the city several times. “They would just say they’re aware of it and that was about it," said Russell.
It's a problem many people have voiced about creeks and waterways across the St. Louis area. Trash piling up with seemingly nothing being done about it. That's a big problem because these waterways help move water, preventing flooding.
“There are a crazy number of doll heads we find out here, cheerleading pom poms," said Rachel Bartels, founder and director of Missouri Confluence Waterkeeper.
Bartels' organization is devoted to keeping our waterways clean. In April, she and her team started installing trash traps in University City, Maplewood, and St. Louis as part of a grant from the EPA.
“Especially after a rain event like this they are full, they are overflowing," said Bartels.
The goal is to trap the trash and prevent it from going downstream. Her team will be busy Friday checking the traps following Thursday's rain.
In St. Peters, News4 wanted to know why the trash is being left in place. A city spokesperson tells News4 one reason these projects take longer to address is because the city has to get the green light from the property owners nearby to access the waterways and then let contractors bid for the cleanup.
“I understand that but it should have happened months ago instead of it getting this bad," said Russell.
St. Peters says a contractor has been selected for the Spencer Creek project. Work to clear the log jam is expected to start in the next week and be finished by the end of June, weather permitting.
Bartels said there is still another trash trap available and said Wentzville, St. Charles, and St. Peters have expressed interest in possibly having it installed to help Dardenne Creek.
