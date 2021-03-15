New Investigation generic
KMOV

ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- No officers were injured after a driver hit a police squad car during a traffic stop in St. Peters late Sunday night.

Around 11:30 p.m., an officer was conducting a suspicious vehicle check when their car was hit in the parking lot of the Ameristar Casino parking lot. Police said a suspect was arrested shortly after. 

 

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.