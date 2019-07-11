ST. PETERS, Mo (KMOV.com) -- St. Peters residents who were impacted by the storm Wednesday, July 10 can receive free debris removal.
The City of St. Peters' Solid Waste Department is accepting calls from people in the following subdivisions:
· Dardenne Estates
· Estates of Chateau Woods
· Belleau Creek
· Candlewick
· Brookwood Estates
· Spanish Trails
· Richmond
· Englewood
· Sunny Hills
· Green Forest
· Fawn Lake
· Lakes of Devondale
· Homewood Estates
· Tanglewood
Residents can call 636-970-1456 and select "option 1" to schedule an appointment to get storm debris removed.
Clean up appointments will take place on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays beginning July 12 and will end on Friday, July 26.
Any St. Peters resident can place their storm debris in their yard waste cart for normal collection, or they can choose to self-haul the debris to St. Peters Earth Centre, located at 115 Ecology Drive, at no charge.
