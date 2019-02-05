ST. PETERS, Mo (KMOV.com) -- A St. Peters mother of two is taking her plea for a new kidney to social media.
Quinette Green’s weeks consist of dialysis treatments three days a week for 5 hours a trip.
Most know Quinette by her nickname “Q”. She works as a trainer and auditor for the Missouri State Highway Patrol and has a son in college and daughter in high school. She had to quit her part-time job once her health started declining.
“I’m just drained all the time,” said Green.
Green started battling health issues years ago.
“I had trouble just standing just to brush my teeth,” said Green.
In December 2017, she was hospitalized and her kidneys started shutting down.
She’s been on dialysis ever since.
Green now knows she needs a new kidney and first started circulating flyers.
Now she’s posted a four-minute video to Facebook which has been viewed more than 15,000 times.
Green is asking for all to share the video so it can have a broader reach and hopefully lead her to a kidney.
“If someone were to do that for me, I can’t describe it to be anything but life changing,” said Green.
Potential donors can contact Barnes Kidney Transplant Office at 314-362-5365 and choose option #4.
