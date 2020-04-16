ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- While crews are emptying local Gold’s Gyms, Roy Muenks says he’s waiting on a refund for a charge he says the St. Peters Gold’s Gym made before they announced they’re closing all St. Louis locations.
“If you’re not going to allow us to be in the gym, please don’t charge us,” Muenks said.
He says he found out the gym was closing for COVID-19 concerns on social media on March 16.
“When we got the notification that they were closing the gym down, I asked them to freeze my account, I was under the impression that the gym would open again one day so I didn’t make a big deal about it,” he said.
Not waiting them to charge his account for a closed gym, management told him in an email they would be freezing all customers’ accounts to make sure no one was charged, because of the closure.
He says when he checked his statement, he was shocked to see two charges of $52.16 for an annual fee for both his wife’s and his accounts.
“To be two months into your contract and them charging you the full annual fee knowing you have 10 months left in your contract that’s a little bit of a gut punch,” he said.
He says he's been trying to get answers from the company but with no luck.
“Right now their customer service line is a dead end, if you call in you get a prerecorded message about coronavirus, the gym being closed because of coronavirus," Muenks said. "You’re not able to get customer service on the phone at all."
News 4 called the company's corporate office, the public relations firm representing the company says the company froze billing in March. And they want to look into this more before commenting further.
Muenks says he’s now trying to get this charge disputed by his bank.
