ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A man from St. Peters was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night.

Just before 7:30 p.m. a 2003 Saturn hit a utility pole on the side of Highway B east of Highway C in St. Charles County. The car’s driver, 22-year-old Adam Paris, was pronounced dead at the crash scene.

Paris was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. No other information has been released.

