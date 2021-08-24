UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A St. Charles County man is accused of pretending to be a University City police officer.
Simcha Fremerman, 21, of St. Peters, is charged with false impersonation of a law enforcement officer, unlawful use of a weapon, fourth-degree domestic assault and second-degree stalking.
According to charges, Fremerman worked as a parking control officer for University City in April 2021. He wore an uniform and drove a vehicle marked parking enforcement with emergency lights and signals and also wore a body camera.
His duties as a parking control officer were to write parking tickets.
Prosecutors said an ex-girlfriend of Fremerman told officers during a background investigation when he applied as a dispatcher, that since they broke up in Dec. 2020, he had been following her. She said he told her and her family he was an officer and claimed to pull people out of vehicles, train people to shoot guns and could tap into her cell phone.
She told police around Sept. 27, 2020, he held a Glock pistol to her head. She said she was afraid he was going to kill her. He said, "Don't worry, it wasn't chambered."
She also told police in April 2021, he followed her from the intersection of Hanley and Delmar and pulled over using the emergency lights in his marked parking car. He approached his ex-girlfriend in her vehicle and said something came up in his background investigation. During the conversation, he removed his body camera. At one point, he claimed to be on a call and she was able to leave.
Prosecutors say a warrant was issued with a bond set at $75,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.