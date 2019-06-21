TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Town and Country Police Department have identified a man in a peeping tom case at Target.
33-year-old Charles Edward Shoults, of St. Peters, has been charged with invasion of privacy.
His bond is set at $20,000.
In 2018, Shoults was charged with five counts of invasion of privacy for several incidents that happened at Mid Rivers Mall between August 2017 and February 2018.
According to police, Target's loss prevention employee saw a man following a woman around the store. The man was seen putting his phone under the woman's skirt when she bent over.
Anyone who believes they have been victimized by this person, they are asked to contact detectives at 314-587-2866.
