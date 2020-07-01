ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A St. Charles County man is facing multiple charges after bomb materials were found and his friends feared he was planning an attack on a large group of people.
25-year-old Cameron M. Swoboda, of Suncrest Drive in St. Peters, is charged with three counts of unlawful possession, transport, manufacture, repair or sale of an illegal weapon.
Police found six grenades, two pipe bombs, and a landmine made with a 3D printer containing metal ball bearings to fragment after detonation in several hidden locations. Friends told the authorities that Swoboda had more than 1,200 rounds of ammunition in distinct cases within his room.
According to court documents, Swoboda's friends told police about his dislike for African Americans, Hispanics, the Black Lives Matter movement, and criminal justice reform. He had also told them that he would not hesitate to shoot or kill law enforcement.
He had also said that the martial law may soon be imposed due to the COVID-19 restrictions and that he may have to "go to war" with the military or police. According to the probable cause statement, his friends said he was actively trying to get a belt fed fully automatic weapon to use when martial law was imposed.
On June 22, the ATF requested the help of the St Charles County Bomb Squad to assist them when they located a potentially explosive substance on the 200 block of Casalon Pkwy in O'Fallon, Missouri.
Officers found multiple shotgun shells emptied in the apartment that had been cut open. The resident, a friend of Swoboda's, said they were emptied by Swoboda a month prior to make an explosive mixture.
Swoboda led ATF agents to the 1700 block of Dalbow Road, where he told them he had hidden some grenades and ammunition.
Inside a container, they found six rounds of M67-style grenade bodies. According to officers, Swoboda had glued small BBs on the inside walls of the grenade body.
"I do not know of any legitimate reason for these to be glued to inside wall of these grenades unless the suspect was attempting to produce more fragmentation during a detonation to injure or kill more people," said St. Charles County Bomb Squad Detective Brian Reimer.
"Through my training and experience, I believe if the explosive mixture located at the apartment had been added to any one of the devices found, they could have produced a viable improvised explosive device that could have injured or killed people around it," said Detective Reimer.
