ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A St. Charles County man is facing multiple charges after he reportedly hid bomb materials in multiple locations in O'Fallon and in his St. Peters home.
An ATF investigation led agents, along with members of the St. Charles County Bomb Squad, to an O'Fallon apartment on June 22, where they found several bomb-making materials, including gunpowder, Tannerite, petroleum jelly and acetone.
Several shotgun shells had been cut open and the steel shot inside had been removed. The resident of the apartment told investigators his friend, 25-year-old Cameron M. Swoboda, had brought the materials there. The friend said he watched Swoboda produce an explosive mixture with the items, and added Swoboda had produced something similar a month earlier.
According to court documents, Swoboda's friends told police about his dislike for African Americans, Hispanics, the Black Lives Matter movement, and criminal justice reform. He had also told them that he would not hesitate to shoot or kill law enforcement. His friends told police they feared he was planning an attack on a large group of people.
He had also said that the martial law may soon be imposed due to the COVID-19 restrictions and that he may have to "go to war" with the military or police. According to the probable cause statement, his friends said he was actively trying to get a belt-fed, fully automatic weapon to use when martial law was imposed.
It is unclear when Swoboda was taken into custody, but once he was, he led agents to a location in the 1700 block on Dalbow Road where he had hidden several explosive devices.
Inside a container, they found six rounds of M67-style grenades, two pipe bombs and a landmine, which Swoboda produced with a 3D printer. According to officers, Swoboda had glued small BBs on the inside walls of the grenades and on the inside walls of the mine.
"I do not know of any legitimate reason for these to be glued to inside wall of these grenades unless the suspect was attempting to produce more fragmentation during a detonation to injure or kill more people," said St. Charles County Bomb Squad Detective Brian Reimer. "I believe if the explosive mixture located at the apartment had been added to any one of the devices found, they could have produced a viable improvised explosive device that could have injured or killed people around it."
Swoboda's friends told investigators they saw him with the items in his bedroom at his home on Suncrest Drive on June 20, where he was also producing an explosive mixture. They also saw that he had 1,200 rounds of ammunition.
Swoboda was charged with three counts of unlawful possession, transport, manufacture, repair or sale of an illegal weapon.
"None of them were readily capable of detonation, but you could tell that there was clearly a plan in place," said St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar. "So this is a pretty dangerous guy who is off the streets now and hopefully for good."
Swoboda pleaded not guilty and his bond was set at $50,000. Lohmar said his office is collecting more evidence to see if Swoboda's actions could classified as a hate crime.
