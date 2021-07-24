(KMOV.com) - A 69-year-old St. Peters, Mo. man drowned at the Lake of the Ozarks Friday afternoon.
The Missouri Highway Patrol says Gary Medley drowned around 3:45 p.m. He was trying to return to dock at Anderson Hollow Cove and went under water before he came back up to the surface and grabbed the dock ladder. Troopers say he then went underwater again and was pulled out by bystanders.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
