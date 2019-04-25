ST PETERS, Mo (KMOV.com) -- A fire broke out at the St. Peters Golf Club on 200 Salt Lick Road.
Business at the club will resume on Saturday, April 27 at with normal business hours at 6:30 a.m.
Firefighters received a call around 5:30 p.m. of a maintenance shed on fire on Thursday, April 25.
When crews arrived, the shed was 50 percent involved.
The golf course itself was not damaged, according to the City of St. Peters.
The fire was limited to the shed and a repair garage.
There was also no impact on the construction of the new golf clubhouse building and the Water's Edge banquet facility.
No injuries were reported.
