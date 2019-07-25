ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The St. Peters Golf Club will be closed temporally due to parking lot completion.
Golf operations at the facility will close to the public July 29 -31.
Crews will be completing asphalt work and other finishing touches to the newly constructed parking lot for golf & banquet center.
Operations are scheduled to reopen on Thursday, Aug. 1 at the golf & banquet center.
For more information, visit here.
