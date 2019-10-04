ST. PETERS (KMOV.com) -- Parents in St. Peters were presented with an unexpected surprise Friday. After today, parents will have to find their children a new daycare.
DLC Daycare, on Mid Rivers Mall Road, sent a letter to parents dated September 30. The parents, however, received the letter on October 3, a day before the daycare is closing for business.
The letter says, after 30 years of service, the daycare is closing. News 4 went to the daycare in St. Peters and knocked on the door, a woman answered and said the letter cites her retiring as the reason for the daycare's sudden closure.
The woman, who didn't want her identity revealed, said the daycare is closing 'due to the lack of hiring quality people.'
News 4 went to the daycare's main office in Wentzville to speak to the owner, Fred Pueschel, who was reluctant to speak with us.
"Nah. I don't really care to talk," Pueschel said.
Parents are raising questions about the abrupt closure and the short notice but Pueschel said 'there is nothing to talk about.'
"As far as we are aware of, all of our staff has been hired and all of the kids are going to other schools and other centers," Pueschel said.
