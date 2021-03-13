ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- After a last minute cancellation because of the pandemic last year, the organizers of the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade Run made sure this year was safe and socially distanced.
Instead of 5,000 runners racing through downtown, 500 runners ran through Forest Park this year.
"Our St. Paddy's Day celebrations that happens here in the City of St. Louis are one of the largest events downtown if not the largest event downtown," said Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed. "This gives us an opportunity to get past this year and to still give people the opportunity to escape and do what's become a major tradition for the City of St. Louis."
The runners were sent off in shifts to keep them distanced to complete a 5K run instead of the traditional 5 miles. One runner, Margaret Hvatum, said she thinks running is a great way to keep yourself fit and healthy especially during a pandemic.
"I will feel safe today, first of all I'm over 65 so I've had my first COVID vaccination, and I'm wearing my double mask which the CDC recommends," Hvatum said.
Spirits are high but hopes are higher that St. Louis traditions will be back to normal in 2022.
To watch the virtual parade, click here.
