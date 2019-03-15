ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – There are several St. Patrick’s Day celebrations taking place across the St. Louis area this weekend.
In Cottleville, the events will kick off with a run around the town starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, March 16. Then, around 100 floats and walking groups will take to the streets for the Shamrock Parade at 12 p.m.
In Belleville, a race, parade and block party will take over Main Street starting at 9 a.m. Saturday.
At 11 a.m. Sunday, the 37th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade will begin in Dogtown. Click here to view the Dogtown parade route.
