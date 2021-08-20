CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Anyone visiting a patient at St. Luke's Hospital will soon need to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative COVID-19 test within in the past three days, the hospital announced Friday.

The policy goes into effect Monday and applies to both St. Luke's main hospital in Chesterfield and its hospital in Des Peres. The policy does not apply to outpatient areas such as an urgent care or doctor's office.

The news comes 24 hours after a Metro East hospital announced it was limiting visitors due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases.