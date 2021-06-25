CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - St. Luke's Hospital is requiring members of its healthcare team to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by August 13.
The hospital made the announcement Friday, saying its team members, volunteers, physicians, licensed independent practitioners who work at St. Luke's facilities and vendors who have patient contact must received vaccine.
Washington University and BJC announced all employees and trainees will be required to have received the COVID-19 vaccine.
The news comes a little more than a week after BJC announced its employees are required to be vaccinated against the virus.
