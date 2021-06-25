St. Luke's Hospital Logo

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - St. Luke's Hospital is requiring members of its healthcare team to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by August 13.

The hospital made the announcement Friday, saying its team members, volunteers, physicians, licensed independent practitioners who work at St. Luke's facilities and vendors who have patient contact must received vaccine. 

The news comes a little more than a week after BJC announced its employees are required to be vaccinated against the virus.

