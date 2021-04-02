CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – St. Luke’s Hospital will moved its vaccination clinic from its campus to Chesterfield Mall and will be open for the public on Monday.
The clinic will be located on the upper level of the mall near Macy’s. The move was made to accommodate more capacity as supply increases. The clinic will be open six days a week from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Officials said they plan to administer 2,000 doses a day.
St. Luke’s administers vaccines by appointment only. To get on the hospital’s registration list, click here.
