St. Luke's Hospital steps up to help replenish area's blood supply

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Workers at St. Luke’s Hospital in Chesterfield stepped up in a big way Tuesday.
After the area hit a dangerously low blood supply, the hospital planned a blood drive. The original plan was to have the drive open to the public, but hospital staffers quickly took all the available appointments.
Dr. Michael Klevens was one of the donors. He told News 4 giving blood is as important and lifesaving as anything they do at the hospital.
