CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - St. Luke’s Hospital is opening a drive-thru testing site for COVID-19 on Wednesday.
The hospital says the testing site will be located in the parking lot between the Mr. and Mrs. Theodore P. Desloge, Jr. Outpatient Center, Building B and St. Luke’s Resource Center, which is across Highway 141 from the main hospital campus. It will be open from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. every weekday.
Anyone presenting with COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, cough and shortness of breath must getting a written order from a doctor or another medical provider before reserving a spot at the drive thru testing site. Patients are asked to call ahead by dialing 314-966-9107 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday - Friday or by going to stlukes-stl.com.
Patients are tested in their cars and are asked to self-quarantine until the results are known. The hospital says test results should be known within 5-7 business days.
