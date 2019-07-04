CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - July 4 is a day of celebration but some people have more reason than most to have a smile on their face during Independence Day.
On July 4, the newborns at St. Luke’s Hospital in Chesterfield are dressed up as firecrackers. Volunteers and nurses make baby buntings throughout the year for families in St. Luke’s birth care suites.
One dad said his daughter’s early morning birth was extra special because he was also born on July 4.
