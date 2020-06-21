ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- On Father’s Day, families from all over spent the day in Forest Park. Some donned their masks for a visit to the Zoo, others packed picnic lunches as they spent a socially distanced holiday together.
“Just being creative. We did a little picnic and then we’re going to play a couple of games and hang out," said Courtney Jude. "It's a beautiful day.”
Jude and his wife said this summer will involve thinking outside of the box to keep the children entertained.
The Kyles family made reservations for the Zoo which opened last week.
“We were concerned but they had barriers on the train, sanitizer at every station, so they’re definitely prepared,” said Denisha Kyles.
As St. Louis attractions reopen, Missouri is reporting the largest single-day jump since the start of the pandemic. On Sunday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 413 new COVID-19 cases. Nearly half are from McDonald County in Southwest Missouri.
The state has also increased testing. Health experts warn that while hospitalizations in the St. Louis area continue to decline, the new coronavirus is still a concern.
It’s why the Jude family said they’re not quite ready to venture to attractions with large crowds.
“Still kind of holding off, looking at those CDC guidelines, but still kind of holding off. We’re going to give it a little time first,” said Jude.
Sean Quinn and his family brought chairs to sit by the water, watching the paddle boats go by. It wasn't the typical Father's Day, but it's one they likely won't forget.
"We've had to maintain our social distance so I cant really hug my daughters which is hard. All and all its different but it makes us more thankful that we have each other," said Quinn.
