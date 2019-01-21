ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Many celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a day of service.
Members of the local chapters of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority were hard at work Monday afternoon making shirts for boys and girls in Africa and Haiti.
They also made blankets for those in hospice across the St. Louis area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.