ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – There has been an increase in COVID-19 cases in the City of St. Louis over the past two weeks, according to the health department.

The department reports the 7-day rolling average of daily cases rose from 20 on March 25 to 28 on April 8. The positivity rate also increased to 5.1% from 4.0% over the same time period.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention there is an upward trend in COVID-19 cases across the country.

“Locally the rise in cases we are experiencing could be the result of gathering during spring break and Easter observances,” said Dr. Fredrick Echols, acting director of health for the City of St. Louis. “A contributing factor to the national increase could also be the lifting of virus mitigation controls including social distancing and face covering requirements. as well as presence of the more contagious variants of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. We will continue to pay close attention to our reported cases over the next few days and weeks.”

As a result of the uptick, city health officials are urging St. Louisans to continue wearing masks, socially distance and avoid crowds to slow the spread of COVID-19 and its variants.

Missouri recently opened COVID-19 vaccines to anyone age 16 and older.