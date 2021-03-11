ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Nearly three months into Missouri’s vaccine rollout, many St. Louisans are still driving hours to get the vaccine.

Ashley Bauman and her friend Brittany Mueller live in the St. Louis area and drove to Mound City, Missouri – a town north of Kansas City, five hours from St. Louis - to get the vaccine on Thursday.

“It was just easier for me to drive this one day and know that it’s done with and that I don’t have to worry anymore about when I’ll be called or if I’ll be called,” Bauman said.

Both Bauman and Mueller said they qualify for the current tier. The site in Mound City was put on by the National Guard, with help from the Holt County Health Department. Because the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is a one-time dose, both Bauman and Mueller said the trip was worth it.

Governor Mike Parson has pledged to bring more vaccine events to the St. Louis area, although dates and times are still unclear. News 4 is learning Walmart is now offering vaccine at more than 20 locations in the St. Louis area. According to its website, stores in Kirkwood, St. Peters, Arnold and Chesterfield are all vaccine sites. It's by appointment only and more information about the sites offering the vaccine can be found at this link.

Lance Martin, a 60-year-old with diabetes, said he was able to get a dose because he was in the right place at the right time. While picking up a prescription for his elderly father, he was able to get a dose because there was a no-show appointment.

“I was thrilled. I was floored I was like 'I know these things happen some time,'” Martin said. “I’ve known some people who have taken people to get the vaccination and they offered them to them as well.”

We called and emailed the state asking how they notify Missourians of new vaccine sites and how they select people from their pre-registration list. We are still awaiting a response.