ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louisans of all different faiths joined more than 100 vigils across the country to remember the one year mark since the death of congressman and civil rights activist John Lewis.
And of course, in honor of one of his famous phrases, they called them the "Good Trouble" vigils, with a message of protecting voting rights for all. Organizers said the march was to uplift his legacy and call on Congress to pass voting right legislation.
