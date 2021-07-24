ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Preventing gun violence was the focus of a special summit Saturday in St. Louis.
Violence prevention experts met at the O'Fallon Park Rec Plex to work on ways to implement community intervention programs. They'd like to see some of the fund from the American Rescue Plan used for violence prevention. Watch the above video for the full story.
